Smart is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Mavericks with a right a finger injury. He will end the game with 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 23 minutes.

Smart was enjoying one of his better shooting nights since joining the Grizzlies before leaving Tuesday's contest. David Roddy, John Konchar and Ziaire Williams are candidates to receive increased minutes in his absence. Smart's status for Friday's matchup with the Clippers is uncertain.