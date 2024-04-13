Smart (finger) will not play Sunday against the Nuggets, as expected.

Smart ruptured the proximal interphalangeal joint central slip on his right hand and has been sidelined since Jan. 9. The Grizzlies were supposed to provide an update after his re-evaluation date which was scheduled for weeks ago, but it never came. He finished the campaign with averages of 14.5 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers and 2.1 steals in 30.3 minutes per game.