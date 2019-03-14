Celtics' Marcus Smart: Good to go Thursday
Smart (illness) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Kings.
The Celtics held Smart out of practice Wednesday, but his status was never truly in much doubt, and the team has now officially removed him from the injury report. Smart could end up seeing a few more minutes Thursday in the absence of Terry Rozier (illness).
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Doesn't practice due to illness•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Surprising offensive contributions•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Provides solid shooting in loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fails from long range Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Posts solid 17 points Tuesday•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.