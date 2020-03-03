Play

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Good to go vs. Nets

Smart (illness) will play Tuesday against Brooklyn, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Smart missed practice Monday with an illness, but his condition has improved over the last 24 hours. His teammate, Jayson Tatum (illness), hasn't been so lucky, and with Tatum expected to sit out, Smart could remain in the starting lineup -- even with Kemba Walker (knee) set to make his return.

