Smart (thumb) will play Wednesday against the Hear, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The 26-year-old was considered questionable after missing Monday's contest with the right thumb sprain, but he'll be back on the court after the one-game absence. Smart is averaging 12.6 points, 6.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.1 minutes this season.