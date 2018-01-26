Celtics' Marcus Smart: Out for two weeks
Smart (hand) will be sidelined for two weeks, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Smart tweeted an apology and explanation for his absence, which is the result of him "swiping at" a picture frame on a hotel wall and hitting it, causing glass to cut his hand open. While he's sidelined, Terry Rozier will likely be the main beneficiary and could play a sixth-man role off the pine. Jaylen Brown and Semi Ojeleye could see some extra run as well.
