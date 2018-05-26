Celtics' Marcus Smart: Plays 33 minutes in Game 6 loss
Smart mustered 10 four points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in Friday's 109-99 ECF Game 6 loss in Cleveland.
The Marcus Smart roller coaster received extra run during this lopsided loss on Cleveland. With Boston trailing for the last three quarters, coach Brad Stevens turned to Smart and Marcus Morris for major minutes, hoping to spark a comeback run that never quite materialized. Smart was his usual erratic self, with a breathtaking block of a LeBron James dunk attempt, three ugly turnovers, questionable shot selection, but eight impressive, team-leading assists. Smart and his teammates now return to Boston for a battle royale, winner-take-all Game 7 on the parquet floor. Look for Smart to again receive monster minutes for the injury decimated Celtics.
