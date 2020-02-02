Celtics' Marcus Smart: Posts 16 in start
Smart generated 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, four rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 116-95 win over the 76ers.
Filling in for the injured Kemba Walker (knee), Smart performed well in the lopsided victory. The sixth-year veteran contributes as a utility man and occasional starter for the Celtics this season. He's currently on pace to surpass his career averages in points (12.4), assists (4.8), minutes played (31.8) and three-pointers made (2.3).
