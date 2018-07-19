Celtics' Marcus Smart: Re-signs with Boston

Smart agreed Thursday with the Celtics on a four-year contract worth up to $52 million, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Smart was one of the last big names still available on the market, but his status as a restricted free agent always made it likely that a return to Boston was likely if the Celtics had the roster space available. Though he has major shortcomings as a shooter and floor general, the 24-year-old Smart has already carved out a reputation as one of the league's top perimeter defenders. With both Kyrie Irving (knee) and Terry Rozier seemingly on track to stay put in Boston for the start of the season, Smart will have difficultly carving out a much larger role after averaging just under 30 minutes per game in 2017-18. His status as a third or fourth option on offense when he's on the court in addition to his poor percentages make him better in real-life terms rather than the fantasy realm.