Celtics' Marcus Smart: Re-signs with Boston
Smart agreed Thursday with the Celtics on a four-year contract worth up to $52 million, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Smart was one of the last big names still available on the market, but his status as a restricted free agent always made it likely that a return to Boston was likely if the Celtics had the roster space available. Though he has major shortcomings as a shooter and floor general, the 24-year-old Smart has already carved out a reputation as one of the league's top perimeter defenders. With both Kyrie Irving (knee) and Terry Rozier seemingly on track to stay put in Boston for the start of the season, Smart will have difficultly carving out a much larger role after averaging just under 30 minutes per game in 2017-18. His status as a third or fourth option on offense when he's on the court in addition to his poor percentages make him better in real-life terms rather than the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Nearing deal with Boston•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Wants to stay in Boston•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Woeful shooting during ECF Game 7 loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Plays 33 minutes in Game 6 loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Unflattering line despite defensive efforts•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Spectacular in Game Two victory Tuesday•
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...