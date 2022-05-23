Smart (ankle) will not play in Monday's Game 4 against Miami, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Smart was already dealing with a sprained foot heading into the series, and he suffered a hard fall during the third quarter of Game 3, rolling his right ankle in the process. While Smart was initially able to shake off the injury and return to the game, he's still dealing with considerable swelling and discomfort in the ankle as of Monday evening. In an effort to get him back at closer to full strength for Game 5, Boston will keep Smart sidelined Monday, while Derrick White enters the starting five at point guard.