Celtics' Marcus Smart: Running on treadmill

Smart (oblique) progressed to running on a treadmill Tuesday, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Smart remains out indefinitely while working back from a relatively severe oblique injury, which kept him out of Round 1 and is expected to sideline him for the entirety of Round 2, as well. Smart was initially given a 4-to-6-week timetable after sustaining the injury late in the regular season, though coach Brad Stevens referred to that projection as "aggressive," so the Celtics will likely have to advance to the Conference Finals, or beyond, for Smart to return to the floor this season. Nonetheless, the fact that he's been cleared to resume running ahead of schedule represents a step in the right direction.