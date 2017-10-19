Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 12 points Wednesday
Smart tallied 12 points (4-13 FG, 3-7, 1-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's home opener against Milwaukee.
Smart got the nod along side Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown Wednesday since Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out for the season. For the time being, the 23-year-old will likely remain in the starting lineup as a defensive-minded player considering he averaged 1.6 steals last season.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Starting Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Sees big minutes after Hayward injury•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will come off bench in opener•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Plays well in Monday's start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 11 off bench Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Coming off bench in preseason opener•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....