Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores 12 points Wednesday

Smart tallied 12 points (4-13 FG, 3-7, 1-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's home opener against Milwaukee.

Smart got the nod along side Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown Wednesday since Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out for the season. For the time being, the 23-year-old will likely remain in the starting lineup as a defensive-minded player considering he averaged 1.6 steals last season.