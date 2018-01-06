Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores team-high 18 points in Friday's win

Smart totaled 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during a 91-84 win over the Timberwolves on Friday.

Smart was strong off the bench in Friday's win, as the 18 points marked a team high and also his second-highest point total of the season. It was a fairly rare game in which he shot above 50 percent from the field. Smart's strung two solid games together, but he still tends to be streaky, especially when it comes to shooting.