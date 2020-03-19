Celtics' Marcus Smart: Tests positive for COVID-19
Smart revealed Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Smart revealed that he was tested five days ago and has been self-quarantining. In his post about the news, Smart elaborates that he hasn't been showing symptoms and encourages everyone to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
