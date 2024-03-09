Queta (knee) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Suns.
Queta was originally listed as probable for Saturday's contest after he had missed the Celtics' previous three contests with a hyperextended knee. Before sustaining the injury, Queta hadn't been a part of the Celtics' rotation, so he won't be guaranteed to see the court Saturday even with Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) ruled out.
