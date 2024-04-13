Queta amassed 16 points (8-10 FG), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 18 minutes during Friday's 131-98 win over Charlotte.

Queta returned to Boston on Friday after spending time in the G League with the Maine Celtics. With Boston locked into the best record in the NBA, the team opted to sit all five of its starters and Al Horford (toe), which gave Queta and the rest of the bench players extended playing time Friday. Queta took advantage of the opportunity, scoring a career-high 16 points on just 10 field-goal attempts. He will likely see a similar workload in the Celtics' regular-season finale against the Wizards on Sunday.