Queta (knee) scored one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and added one rebound, one assist and one block over two minutes Monday in the Celtics' 121-99 win over the Trail Blazers.

Queta and fellow deep reserves JD Davison and Jaden Springer didn't enter the game until 1:54 remained in the fourth quarter, when the Celtics had essentially clinched the win. The appearance was Queta's first at the NBA level since Feb. 14, with the third-year center having recently missed about a week of action due to a hyperextended knee. The two-way center is approaching the maximum number of active games he's allotted at the NBA level this season, so Queta could soon be headed to the G League's Maine Celtics to pick up playing time.