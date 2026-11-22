Queta notched 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-10 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 30 minutes during Saturday's 97-96 loss to the Kings.

Queta provided solid production in the paint while handling an expanded workload with Mitchell Robinson (illness) unavailable, and this was just the second time this season he's logged at least 30 minutes. His rebounding and shot-blocking remain the primary attractions for fantasy managers, but his scoring numbers are trending in the right direction -- he's scored in double digits in three of his last four games after doing so just four times in his first 11 appearances. He's averaging 10.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game since the beginning of November.