Queta recorded 11 points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during the Celtics' 98-93 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

Queta led the Celtics in rebounds Wednesday and made two clutch free throws late in the fourth quarter to extend Boston's lead to three points. It was the first double-double of the 2026-27 campaign for Queta, who has started in each of the Celtics' last seven games in place of Mitchell Robinson. In that seven-game span, Queta has averaged 9.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks over 24.6 minutes per contest.