Queta posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 87-86 loss to the Hawks.

The Celtics found themselves on the losing end of another tight, low-scoring affair, but Queta's outing on both ends of the floor didn't go unnoticed. He led the team in rebounds, was the team's third-best scorer and posted his third double-double of the season. Asking Queta to produce at this rate consistently would be too much, but the big man has proven he can handle the rigors of being a starting center in today's NBA. He has notched double-digit points and/or rebounds in each of his last five games, and in eight of his past 11 contests.