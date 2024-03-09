Quete (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said on March 3 that Queta was week-to-week, so it appears that he's going to beat his timetable. His return won't have a lot of fantasy implications, as he's averaged 12.3 minutes in 23 total appearances.
