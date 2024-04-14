Queta tallied 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, six blocks and one assist in 20 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 132-122 win over the Wizards.

With Boston resting all five of its usual starters along with top reserve big man Al Horford in the season finale, Queta was one of several Celtics reserves who stepped into enlarged roles. After tallying 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in just 18 minutes in Friday's 131-98 win over the Hornets, Queta came through with another huge line during his limited time on the court. Though he was recently converted from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract, Queta will likely rejoin the G League's Maine Celtics for Game 3 of the G League Finals on Monday versus the Oklahoma City Blue. After that game, Queta will then make his way back to Boston for the start of the Celtics' postseason run.