Queta agreed to a standard contract with the Celtics on Monday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Queta will be eligible for the postseason after securing the team's 15th roster spot. He's appeared in 26 games this season for Boston, averaging 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 11.4 minutes. Despite signing a standard contract, Queta remains eligible to participate in the G League Finals.