Queta finished with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes during Sunday's 113-103 win over Atlanta.

Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is expected to miss at least a week, so Al Horford started at center, and Queta picked up 15 minutes off the bench compared to nine minutes for Luke Kornet. Queta made a positive impact in just his second appearance of the season, and he may get more opportunities as a result.