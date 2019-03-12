Celtics' Terry Rozier: Drops team-high 26 points Monday

Rozier amassed 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 140-115 loss to the Clippers.

Rozier matched his season-high with 26 points in Monday's blowout loss to the Clippers. This game was a disaster for the Celtics and a number of bench players were able to see additional run. Rozier has put up numbers like this in the past but he could very well shift back to a 20-minute role for the next game. He is more of a fringe standard league player given his inability to contribute in multiple categories and typically low efficiency.