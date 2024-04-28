Rozier (neck) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 4 against the Celtics.

Rozier will miss a 10th straight game due to a neck strain. Coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday morning that he doesn't know if Rozier will play in the opening-round series. "[Rozier] is day-to-day. When it changes, I'll let you know," Spoelstra added, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Delon Wright (personal) is probable after missing Saturday's Game 3 loss and should help soak up some of Rozier's missing minutes.