Rozier (neck) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Rozier, who will miss a sixth straight contest, has been diagnosed with a neck sprain rather than neck spasms, so it seems the injury is more severe than initially expected. The loss of Rozier will be huge for the Heat, and it will translate in a higher usage rate for Tyler Herro, while there will be more minutes available for Patty Mills and possibly Delon Wright.