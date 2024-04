Rozier (neck) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Rozier will miss an 11th straight game due to a neck strain. Jimmy Butler (knee) and Jaime Jaquez (hip) are also out for the potential elimination game, so Delon Wright, Patty Mills, Kevin Love and Duncan Robinson are all candidates for increased roles.