Rozier (neck) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Play-In Game against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Rozier missed the final four games of the regular season due to neck spasms and will remain sidelined for the beginning of postseason play. Caleb Martin has been starting at shooting guard recently, but Duncan Robinson (back) is expected to be available following a four-game absence of his own, so it's unclear who'll share the backcourt with Tyler Herro.