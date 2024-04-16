Rozier (neck) didn't practice Tuesday, Zachary Weinberger of Clutch Points reports.

Rozier missed the final four games of the regular season due to neck spasms and still isn't practicing ahead of Wednesday's Play-In Game against the 76ers. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Monday that Rozier was getting more tests done on his neck, but the Heat have been cautiously optimistic about the shooting guard's availability. Duncan Robinson (back) and Kevin Love (arm) were both limited during Tuesday's practice.