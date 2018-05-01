Celtics' Terry Rozier: On fire in Game 1 win
Rozier went off for 29 points (11-18 FG, 7-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 117-101 Game 1 win at home over the Sixers.
Scary Terry was on fire. His 29 points were a post-season high for the 24-year-old guard. Rozier heated up from behind the arc and Philly had no answer. Suddenly, Kyrie Irving's injury doesn't seem that devastating for a Celtics team many counted out when the playoffs started. Rozier is proving he deserves the spotlight, averaging 19.0 points, 6.6 dimes, 4.8 boards and 1.3 steals through eight playoff games. Boston will look to continue their winning ways Thursday in Game 2 at TD Garden.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Electric in Game Seven victory Saturday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Bounces back with 16 points in Game 5 win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Struggles with shot in Game 4 loss•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Lackluster offensive night in Game 3 loss•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 23 in Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Drops 23 in Game 1 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....