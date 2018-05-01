Rozier went off for 29 points (11-18 FG, 7-9 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 117-101 Game 1 win at home over the Sixers.

Scary Terry was on fire. His 29 points were a post-season high for the 24-year-old guard. Rozier heated up from behind the arc and Philly had no answer. Suddenly, Kyrie Irving's injury doesn't seem that devastating for a Celtics team many counted out when the playoffs started. Rozier is proving he deserves the spotlight, averaging 19.0 points, 6.6 dimes, 4.8 boards and 1.3 steals through eight playoff games. Boston will look to continue their winning ways Thursday in Game 2 at TD Garden.