Rozier is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee due to an ankle injury, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Rozier suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's win over Toronto, a game in which he played 37 minutes and finished with 21 points, seven assists and three rebounds. The injury is bothersome enough to keep him out of practice Monday, and the team will update his status at Tuesday morning's shootaround. With Shane Larkin, Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart all out Tuesday, Rozier's potential absence would leave the Celtics extremely shorthanded at point guard.