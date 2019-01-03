Celtics' Terry Rozier: Well-rounded line in start
Rozier recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, five steals, three rebounds, and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 win over the Timberwolves.
Rozier matched his career high in steals while dishing out five dimes and posting at least 15 points and one block for the second straight game. Starting in place of Kyrie Irving (eye), Rozier also matched Gordon Hayward for the team high in minutes. It's unclear whether Irving will be ready to return for Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, but if not Rozier will once again be an intriguing option for daily leagues.
