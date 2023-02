Chiozza amassed 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 35 minutes Monday against the Herd.

Chiozza made the most of his shot attempts from three and also notched a double-double by tallying 13 assists. The 27-year-old has shown that he's an elite passer by recording double-digit assist totals in eight of 15 regular-season matchups.