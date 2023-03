Chiozza logged 23 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 37 minutes Tuesday against the Vipers.

Chiozza flirted with a triple-double in this one as he demonstrated his ability to score, grab boards and facilitate the basketball. He led his team with nine assists on the evening and has dished out seven or more assists in seven of his last eight matchups.