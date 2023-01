Chiozza tallied 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes Wednesday against Capital City.

Chiozza posted a complete performance in a 121-114 victory. He scored 12 of his 20 points from beyond the arc, where he's drilled 11 of 20 attempts over his last four contests. He also racked up six rebounds for a second straight game while dishing out five assists.