Chiozza finished Tuesday's game against the Mad Ants with 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), four rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in 40 minutes.

Chiozza led his team with 12 assists and finished second in scoring. He's dished out 12 dimes in two of his last three matchups and continues to serve as a key source of points for the Gold. Chiozza has been dangerous from beyond the arc of late, where he's drilled 13 of his last 31 attempts over his last three appearances (41.9 percent).