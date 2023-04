Chiozza amassed 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes Saturday against the Charge.

Chiozza poured in 12 of his 16 points from beyond the arc and led Long Island with four made triples. He also secured a double-double by dishing out 11 assists, helping his team advance to Sunday's matchup with Delaware.