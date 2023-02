Chiozza tallied 27 points (9-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block in 39 minutes Saturday against College Park.

Chiozza caught fire from beyond the arc, which is where he scored 21 of his 27 points. He also turned in an impressive performance across the board, dishing out eight assists while also collecting three steals and a block.