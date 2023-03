Chiozza had 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes Tuesday against Lakeland.

Chiozza looked strong from downtown, where he added nine of his 14 points on the night. Since being held to two points March 7 against Motor City, he's responded with five straight showings of 10 points or more, and he continues to showcase his passing ability.