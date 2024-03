Coffey will return to a reserve role in Friday's matchup with the Wizards, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

With Paul George (knee) returning from a two-game absence, Coffey will revert back to his usual reserve role. The veteran has averaged 5.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists across 16.4 minutes in 36 starts this season.