Coffey supplied 20 points (8-20 FG, 4-14 3Pt), three assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Friday's win over Iowa.

It's only been two games, but Coffey already seems like Agua Caliente's go-to player on offense -- he delivered 14 points in the season opener as well. He's been struggling with his shot but Friday's game was a step in the right direction, as he was coming off a 3-for-15 effort Thursday.