Clippers' Austin Rivers: Coming off bench Thursday

Rivers will come off the bench for Thursday's season opener against the Lakers, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It was assumed through the preseason that either Patrick Beverley or Milos Teodosic would draw the start at point guard with Rivers slotted at shooting guard. However, coach Doc Rivers has opted to start both Beverley and Teodosic while bringing Rivers and Lou Williams off the bench. Though Rivers will be coming off the pine, there's no indication right now his fantasy value will take a significant dip. He could still see enough run to produce meaningful numbers.