Clippers' Austin Rivers: Expects to play Monday

Rivers (concussion) is expected to play Monday against the Spurs, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.

Rivers was held out of the Clippers' last two games with a concussion, but all signs point to the 25-year-old returning to action Monday. With Lou Williams already ruled out and the Clippers already dealing with several other injuries, Rivers could be set for a heavy workload, assuming he does, indeed, get clearance to play.