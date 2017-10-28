Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will play Saturday

Rivers (finger) will play Saturday against the Pistons, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.

Rivers sustained an injury to his right pinkie during Thursday's win in Portland, but X-Rays cleared him of any major damage, and the guard will be available in his usual role Saturday. Rivers has played 35 minutes in each of the last two contests, finishing with 16 points in both outings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories