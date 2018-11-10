Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Out of starting lineup
Marjanovic will play a reserve role in Saturday's matchup with the Bucks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Marjanovic replaced Marcin Gortat at center the previous three games, with the latter being a healthy scratch. However, the Bucks deploy Brook Lopez at center who is unique big man, as he is mainly a three-point specialist. Thus, it is not a good matchup for Marjanovic given his lack of athleticism. He will presumably continue to start in favorable matchups, but this is not one of them.
