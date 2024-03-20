Marjanovic registered five points (1-1 FG, 3-3 FT) across two minutes during Tuesday's 137-114 win over the Wizards.

Marjanovic played two minutes of garbage time in the win, cracking the rotation for just the second time in the past 20 games. While it is always good to see him out on the floor, he holds absolutely no fantasy value, even in the deepest of formats.