Marjanovic registered two points (2-2 FT) and one rebound across eight minutes during Friday's 121-115 win over the Pistons.
Marjanovic sightings have been few and far between this season, although he has made three appearances over the past two weeks. It remains to be seen if he'll get more than a handful of minutes in the final four games of the campaign.
