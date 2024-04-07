Marjanovic (not injury related) is inactive Sunday against Dallas, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Marjanovic is taking a seat so Houston's two-way players can be active. His absence shouldn't impact fantasy hoops.
