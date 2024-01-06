Watch Now:

Marjanovic ended Friday's 122-95 loss to Minnesota with two points (1-3 FG) and three rebounds in four minutes.

Marjanovic cracked the rotation for just the fifth time this season, playing four minutes in garbage time. Despite his novelty factor, Marjanovic is simply incapable of playing a significant role. All things considered, he is probably lucky to even be in the league at this point.

